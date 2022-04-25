Burlington police investigate weekend firearm incidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three separate incidents involving a gun over the weekend have the Burlington Police Department investigating.

The first incident happened around midnight Saturday night at Ruben James on Main Street. Police say they were told one person pointed a handgun at the employees, but left as police arrived.

Police were able to catch 25-year old Jahi Bennett-Gooden. During the arrest, one officer was seriously injured, suffering what is believed to be a torn ACL. Bennett-Gooden is expected in court Monday.

Bennett-Gooden is no stranger to police. Officers say he was the subject of a robbery and shooting at the Champlain Farms back in 2020. Since then, he’s reportedly had 13 additional police involvements with a variety of Chittenden County law enforcement agencies.

In the second incident, police say they received reports of gunshots, people yelling, and cars racing away on Pine and Maple Streets. It reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. During a canvass, officers say they found and recovered a U-Haul truck that had been stolen out of Winooski. They say this is the fourth gunfire incident of 2022.

And in the third incident, police say shots were heard on Pine and King Streets later Sunday morning around 8 a.m.

Officers recovered ballistics evidence and got a description of a suspect’s vehicle described only as a stolen dark sedan.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Burlington police.

