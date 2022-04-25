Advertisement

Church Street Marketplace voted nation’s Best Public Square

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace has been voted the nation’s Best Public Square by USA Today readers.

Since closing the street off to traffic in July 1980, Church Street is often referred to as “the gem in the crown” of the Queen City.

Church Street was among 20 nominees across the country vying for the title.

