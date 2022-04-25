Church Street Marketplace voted nation’s Best Public Square

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace has been voted the nation’s Best Public Square by USA Today readers.

Since closing the street off to traffic in July 1980, Church Street is often referred to as “the gem in the crown” of the Queen City.

Church Street was among 20 nominees across the country vying for the title.

