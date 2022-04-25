Advertisement

Essex Fire Department celebrates Addi’s birthday

Sunday was Addi Carroll’s birthday and the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was Addi Carroll’s birthday, and the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit.

WCAX has told you before about her battle with a rare, untreatable disease.

She returned home just a few weeks ago after spending months in the hospital.

To celebrate her 12th birthday, the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit Sunday.

The team has had a bond with Addi for years now and even named one of the truck’s after her.

Related stories:

Addi gets Christmas-themed welcome home

Angel Flight Northeast: Getting Vermonters the care they need

‘Addibot’ gives young girl a chance to see her peers at school

Firetruck named after young girl with untreatable disease

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are looking to identify these two individuals who left the scene on foot
Police searching for Grand Isle shooting suspects
McKinley the cat
Hiking cat hopes to make Adirondack ‘46er’ history
Police investigating after shooting in Hartford
Police: man shot in the face at Upper Valley motel
Castleton Quarry owner gets his license back
Quarry-owner gets explosives license back from the state
Rutland City is discussing plans to once again transform Center Street.. The city reconfigured...
Public asked to weigh in on Center Street project

Latest News

Maple Fest draws a large crowd.
Vermont Maple Festival draws a large crowd
Burlington has a tough housing market.
Property manager gives tips on finding rentals in a tight market
St. Albans saw a weekend full of maple activities.
Vermont Maple Festival draws a large crowd
Sunday was Addi Carroll’s birthday, and the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit.
Happy Birthday Addi!