Essex Fire Department celebrates Addi’s birthday
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was Addi Carroll’s birthday, and the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit.
WCAX has told you before about her battle with a rare, untreatable disease.
She returned home just a few weeks ago after spending months in the hospital.
To celebrate her 12th birthday, the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit Sunday.
The team has had a bond with Addi for years now and even named one of the truck’s after her.
