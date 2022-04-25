Essex Fire Department celebrates Addi’s birthday

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was Addi Carroll’s birthday, and the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit.

WCAX has told you before about her battle with a rare, untreatable disease.

She returned home just a few weeks ago after spending months in the hospital.

To celebrate her 12th birthday, the Essex Fire Department gave her a special visit Sunday.

The team has had a bond with Addi for years now and even named one of the truck’s after her.

