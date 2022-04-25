Advertisement

Family of children who disappeared in Miss. River heartbroken as search continues

By Amanda Roberts and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A terrifying night turned into a tearful morning as family members began to realize their little ones may not come home, WVUE reported.

Dozens of family members stayed near the Algiers levee hoping for good news from crews searching overnight and into the morning. Dive teams also combed the river bottom.

Nedra Berry says they had just buried another family member the night before when she got a call from her brother.

“My brother called me screaming, ‘Nedra I need you, my babies are in the water, I can’t get to my babies. Come.’ I’ve never heard a man cry out for his children the way my brother cried out for his children. Never,” Berry said.

They say this was the first time they let 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson, and a 15-year-old male friend venture off from home believing they were playing near the river when they slipped in.

Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River on Saturday as 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson.(Family)

As the family waited through the rain, the girls’ mother, Octavia Wilson, rushed to the levee hoping for a better outcome.

“They said that my 14-year-old went under first and then her friend tried to save her and my 8-year-old tried to help her sister and went under. I need them,” said Wilson.

The family says their hearts are breaking.

“This is the hardest thing my family has ever had to deal with, to bury two of my nieces at one time. I just hope that we all can come back from it. I know they’re not breathing in that water, I just hope they can get their bodies out of there so we can do the proper things to give them a proper service. That’s the only hope we have,” said Sharon Johnson, the aunt of the two girls.

They say they’ll lean on each other and their family’s faith as they wait.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are looking to identify these two individuals who left the scene on foot
Police searching for Grand Isle shooting suspects
McKinley the cat
Hiking cat hopes to make Adirondack ‘46er’ history
Police investigating after shooting in Hartford
Police: man shot in the face at Upper Valley motel
Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Burlington police investigate weekend firearm incidents
Castleton Quarry owner gets his license back
Quarry-owner gets explosives license back from the state

Latest News

President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.
Popular breakfast sandwich returns to Chick-fil-A
Richard Ducharme makes outdoor furniture at Hillcrest Chairs in Cabot.
MiVT: Hillcrest Chairs
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B