Garage fire impacts two St. Albans Town businesses

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to someone nearby, two St. Albans businesses weren’t totally destroyed in a fire.

According to the St. Albans Town Fire Department, crews were alerted just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire on Beauregard Drive, just off Lake Street.

The garage housed two businesses, and crews found that damage was contained to the south end, where it appeared to start.

Crews say no one was injured, and the building has some heat and smoke damage.

