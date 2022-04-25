Lebanon High School Diversity Statement Posted

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Lebanon, NH school district’s statement on diversity and inclusion is now prominently displayed front and center at the High School.

The school board adopted the statement a year ago. It’s a written reminder for students about the district’s goal to be inclusive, no matter a person’s race, gender, orientation or socio-economic status. Students help pick the spot for the sign which was put up this week.

“Like everyone needs to feel like they are accepted here. Because I think that is a really important thing at a high school, where a lot of people can feel like they are secluded and not feel like they have people to talk to. So I think it is really important that people feel accepted,” said sophomore Conner Chinn.

The school re-allocated funds in its budget to purchase the sign administrators say diversity and inclusion needs to be a priority at the school.

