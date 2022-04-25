Advertisement

New Hampshire man pleads guilty to voting in 2 states

A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been...
A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties.

Todd Krysiak, 39, was charged in June 2019 and pleaded guilty Friday to voting in more than one state. He was given a 90-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, plus a $960 penalty.

According to prosecutors, he cast ballots in both Alton, New Hampshire, and Leominster, Massachusetts, on Nov. 6, 2016.

Krysiak was registered as a Republican in Alton, according to the 2016 voter checklist.

His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

