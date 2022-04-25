New resources to help older drivers in Vermont stay safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People over 65 are at higher risk of being hurt or killed in a car crash. Last year, nearly 20% of injuries and 17% of deaths on Vermont roads were seniors.

Now, there are new resources for older drivers in Vermont courtesy of the Vermont Department of Health.

Some of those new resources are on a section of the health department’s website and include a map where people can look in their area of the state for things like transportation alternatives, agencies on aging, in-home care and more.

The health department says this is only the start.

“We also hope to in the future do more outreach to older drivers themselves in places that they are already at, so this might be retirement communities or community senior centers or senior living centers,” said Allie Breyer of the Vermont Department of Health.

There are three webinars from noon to 1 p.m. on April 27, May 25 and June 29. One is geared toward caregivers and loved ones. The next one is for law enforcement and the last one is for policymakers and local decision-makers.

Click here for more information and to register.

