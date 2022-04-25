Poll shows tight race among Dems to replace Welch in Congress; Welch leads Senate race

DURHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows a tight race in the Democratic primary for Vermont’s lone congressional seat.

In the University of New Hampshire survey out Monday, Becca Balint leads the way. The Vermont Senate president pro tem has support from 28% of respondents.

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray is next at 21%, followed closely by state senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale at 19%.

The largest response is in the don’t know-undecided choice at 31%.

There’s still some time for voters to decide; the Vermont primary is in August.

The UNH poll also leaps ahead to the general election in November and the race for U.S. Senate, where Democrat Peter Welch has a huge lead.

Welch is giving up his House seat to run for the Senate to replace the retiring Patrick Leahy. Welch has the backing of 62% of those surveyed.

His expected Republican opponent, former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, comes in at 27%.

