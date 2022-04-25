Property manager gives tips on finding rentals in a tight market

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This time of year, many apartment leases are switching over, but finding an apartment is tough for many renters.

May and June are popular months for leases due to the large student population in Burlington, but it’s more than just college students feeling the housing pinch.

“There definitely isn’t enough housing to go around at this point,” said Emilie Crawford, the owner of BTV Property Management.

Crawford says the tight market isn’t necessarily new.

Over the course of the pandemic, an influx of new Vermonters, combined with remote work and general house hunting, has strained the system beyond normal.

“I posted an add yesterday at 7:43 in the morning, and I had 40 inquires in less than two hours, and I have over 100 inquires now,” said Crawford.

Crawford says inquires are always high, but for many this is overwhelmingly high.

With high demand, that can also mean higher rent. If you’re playing in a crowded field, on a budget, many wonder how to get in touch with a landlord.

“I would say people should read the entire ad,” said Crawford.

That means checking pet policies, making sure the apartment will fit your needs, also adding more to an open inquiry, telling the property manager a little about yourself instead of just requesting a tour or an application, and following the instructions in the ad.

“When I have so many inquires, I’m going to read the ones that have written something to see if its someone that might be good fit for the unit,” said Crawford.

Crawford says unfortunately she doesn’t see these problems going away quickly. She says she knows of people having to delay jobs or turn down opportunities because of lack of housing.

But she says perseverance pays off.

“People just have to stay positive, keep reaching out, try a different technique. If what you’re doing isn’t working, try something different,” said Crawford.

Crawford says staying positive, especially in online forums, is also important.

“On the Facebook pages, there are people who are upset with people from out of state who are taking housing. They feel from them locally trying to find an apartment. So it’s probably a better idea to stay positive on Facebook and on online sites,” she said.

Another recommendation is to be on the lookout for scams. They are still prominent in both the Facebook groups as well as sites like Craigslist.

Crawford says she continues to find them and recommends people just use their best judgement when checking out the market.

