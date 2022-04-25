Advertisement

Report: National gas prices up again after a brief decrease

The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices have risen again after a short dip nationwide.

According to a report from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12.

Fears that less Russian oil will enter the global market are countered by fears of a COVID-caused economic slowdown in China, which is the world’s leading oil consumer. These forces are opposed and causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, according to the report.

The current national average for a gallon of gas, which sits at $4.12, is 12 cents less than it was a month ago. It’s $1.24 more than it was one year ago, at $2.88.

The states with the top three weekly increases are:

  1. Maryland, with a 13 cent increase
  2. Delaware, with a 12 cent increase
  3. Kansas, with an 11 cent increase

The top three least expensive states are:

  1. Georgia, where the price is $3.71
  2. Arkansas, where the price is $3.74
  3. Missouri, where the price is $3.75

You can learn what prices are at gas stations near you with the AAA app. More information can be found at AAA.com/mobile.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
Vermont State Police are looking to identify these two individuals who left the scene on foot
Police searching for Grand Isle shooting suspects
McKinley the cat
Hiking cat hopes to make Adirondack ‘46er’ history

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Richard Ducharme makes outdoor furniture at Hillcrest Chairs in Cabot.
MiVT: Hillcrest Chairs
President Joe Biden Welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House after back to back championships
Tampa Bay Lightning visit White House after back-to-back championships
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been...
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to voting in 2 states