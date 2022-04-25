St. Michael’s softball breaks program home run record on emotional Senior Day

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - They say sports always delivers.

What a moment it was for the St. Michael’s softball team Sunday at Doc Jacobs Field. Before the Purple Knights took the field for a doubleheader against Saint Rose, the team honored their seniors -- Leigh Brandenburg and Courtney Norton -- and remembered Meghan Burnett. She would have had her Senior Day along with the other two seniors for St. Michael’s, but tragically lost her life due to complications from surgery two weeks after graduating high school.

Burnett was committed to play softball at St. Michael’s and she must have been smiling down as the Purple Knights went on to sweep the Golden Knights and break the single-season home run record in the process. St. Michael’s found a way to come back in the first game, winning 4-3, while capturing the win in game two by a score of 5-1.

“When we got word that Meghan wasn’t going to attend St. Michael’s because of the unfortunate circumstances, the team took that to heart,” St. Michael’s head softball coach Nick Goodreau said. “Some of our players knew Meghan personally and every game we play, we hang her jersey and her picture, and that’s a reminder that she is here with us.”

In game one of the doubleheader, freshman Jenna Devens blasted a solo shot to left center in the bottom of the first inning that would tie the program home run record total of 23 home runs. Later, Devens would send another homer over the centerfield wall to break the program record, making it 24 total home runs. Devens would break a record of her own with seven homers to her name, which breaks the program single-season home run record for a rookie.

The Purple Knights had to play a little comeback ball down 3-1 in the bottom of the 6th, but thanks to back-to-back solo home runs from Devens and Meghan Connor the home team was able to tie the game. In the very next inning, Hope Hiscock called game as she split the left side of the infield with the bases loaded to complete the comeback and walk it off for St. Michael’s.

Hannah Arruda made it 26 total homers on the season for the Purple Knights after she slugged a home run in game two to help propel St. Michael’s to the win and the sweep.

From Wakefield, Ma., Burnett’s parents started a scholarship fund in her name to help send a student to St. Michael’s. The first recipient is Grace Butler, who is also from Wakefield, and will begin school in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.