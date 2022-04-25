Vermont honors service of UVM Rescue

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - April 25 was officially UVM Rescue Day in the state of Vermont.

Gov. Phil Scott made the proclamation on Monday.

The 50-year-old UVM Rescue is the only one of its kind in the country that is completely student-run. It’s made up of 30 undergraduate students and a handful of alumni volunteers, too.

UVM Rescue operates 365 days a year, 24/7. Student volunteers spend their holidays and weekends staffing the organization, too.

They respond to about 1,400 calls a year in the greater Burlington area.

“The immense dedication and love for this organization that everybody has, and it just inspires you to continue to progress in your training and progress in your national certification and everything like that. You really get hooked on it. It’s really something that you can run with and it’s just, it feels really great to get back to your community in such a meaningful way,” said Conor McGinn, a member of UVM Rescue.

Participating students come from all different majors and interests.

UVM Rescue provides advanced life support and transport services when responding to calls.

