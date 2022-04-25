Vermont lawmakers try to reach common ground on sticking points

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are entering the home stretch of the legislative session, but several sticking points remain on big policy items, including a $7 billion state spending plan.

House and Senate lawmakers this week will reconcile the differences in their budgets before sending a final spending plan to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

The House and Senate budgets focus on programmatic needs and address ongoing social service and mental health needs from the pandemic.

Governor Scott’s proposal leans heavily on workforce development, economic development and brick-and-mortar infrastructure.

Scott is concerned the budget doesn’t provide enough tax relief, too, and has been threatening to veto the state budget in the past few weeks.

Top lawmakers last week said there was a big demand for resources in the budget and they said their budget is a reflection of Vermont’s needs.

“We tried to look at how we served Vermonters, how we would support climate, how we would support the electrification of our vehicles and assist communities,” said Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County.

House and Senate lawmakers have been assigned to a conference committee that will negotiate differences in the budget and then send it to the governor.

The budget is just one bill that could create a backlog of legislation in the next two weeks. There are other disagreements.

Scott last week said he has concerns with the bipartisan pension plan brokered with the unions. He says he wants more risk-sharing provisions and the ability for people to sign onto a 401(k)-style plan.

Lawmakers say their plan is sound and that there isn’t enough time to make any changes before the end of the session.

The governor also has concerns about a pair of housing bills that contain a rental and contractor registry, and one that would create the clean heat standard, a centerpiece of Vermont’s climate action plan.

So there are still several bills that could make for a dynamic last two weeks of the session.

