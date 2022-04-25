Advertisement

Vermont Maple Festival draws a large crowd

St. Albans saw a weekend full of maple activities.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans saw a weekend full of maple activities.

The Vermont Maple Festival returned this weekend after two years due to the pandemic.

On Sunday, the parade took place along Main Street.

Candy was certainly not in short supply, almost every float handing out the sweet stuff.

There were maple-themed floats, multiple marching bands, bag pipers, candidates for office, and lots of high fives from the Shriners.

