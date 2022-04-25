Vermonters volunteer overseas to help people from Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of Vermonters have just returned from Poland where they were helping to put Vermont money into the hands of Ukrainian people who desperately need it.

Adam Roof and Colin Hilliard delivered firsthand assistance from Vermont to Ukrainian people on the Polish border. They brought 30 hockey bags full of medical supplies, clothing such as Darn Tough socks, and hygiene products from Vermont. They spoke to us from Warsaw.

“We now have all these awesome connections and it’s our responsibility and our commitment to work with them so we can be helpful from afar until we can come back,” Roof said.

They partnered with the Vermont Council on World Affairs and took in donations from Vermonters to deliver the goods to the border.

There, they found a warehouse in need of restocking to quickly get food to Ukrainians still inside the occupied country.

“We left that warehouse as full as we possibly could. It will sustain the operation given the bottleneck at the border will look like the next couple of days that will be sustained till next week,” Roof said.

They were also able to use Vermont donations to go shopping for thousands of dollars of food. In Poland, a 50-pound sack of potatoes was going for 25 cents, so every dollar goes a long way to feeding people in need.

Once the warehouse was filled, drivers from around the globe enter the war zone to directly deliver the food.

“The one roadblock remarkably that is not there, the one thing that is not an issue is brave people that want to do good and are willing to drive it in,” Hilliard said.

We spoke to one of those drivers, Simon Massey who is from the UK.

“The job for us is we try to assist by getting aid to people where they need it when they need it,” Massey said.

Within just a couple of days of purchasing the food, Massey and other drivers were able to get it into the hands of Ukrainians in more rural areas of the country facing much of the war’s impact.

Another shipment of the food purchased with Vermont dollars will go into Ukraine early this week.

Massey says it’s a global effort at the border helping to combat all the ruin the war has caused.

“There’s nobody that’s particularly special or exceptional here, it’s just a bunch of people with some good moral standing who said we’ve gotta go and do something, and this is just what we are doing,” Massey said.

Roof and Hilliard have now returned to Vermont and are looking to help sustain the food stores at the warehouse in Poland to continue Vermont’s direct impact in assisting Ukrainians.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.