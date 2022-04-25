Vermont’s largest career fair set to take on resumes this Tuesday

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. - (WCAX) If you’re in High School, College, or a Vermonter in the market for a new job, the state’s largest career fair this Tuesday is a great place to start.

170 Employers will be attending the event which is hosted by The Association of General Contractors. Job seekers can expect to see employment offered in the construction, hospitality. Health care and education fields and offerings in different state departments as well will be offered.

The Association of General Contractors said they expect thousands of career seekers to shop around and look for a new job.

“We expect five to 600 high school students and so this is going to be some exposure for them to meet employers. But then also in the afternoon, we’re really looking to draw anyone who’s looking for employment. Anyone who’s underemployed, and anyone who’s unhappy with their job. Right now. There are going to be unprecedented opportunities at this event,” said Shawn Rouleau of the Association of General Contractors.

The Fair will be held at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds on Tuesday beginning at 10:00a.m.

Attendees will be able to meet hiring managers and show off their resumes. Some employers will do interviews and maybe even hire on the spot.

