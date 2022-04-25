What health experts say contributes to COVID hot spots in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID continues to creep back into our region with cases and hospitalizations on the rise.

The CDC lists Clinton County, New York; Washington County, Vermont; and Grafton County, New Hampshire, as having high virus transmission rates, a distinction shared by only 1% of all counties in the nation.

Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease specialist at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital suspects it is the BA.2 variant of omicron at work.

Collins says the good news is it’s not making people as sick as we’ve seen in the past and he and other health professionals say there are a handful of reasons we could be seeing an uptick.

“Disappointed? Yes. Surprised? Not really,” said Debra Tackett of the Clinton County Health Department.

Tackett says the numbers in New York and in Clinton County have been on the rise and she expects they’ll stay high in the next few weeks.

“We are just getting over spring break and what’s going to happen now? We’re looking 10 days to two weeks out from that,” Tackett said.

She says in Clinton County it’s the 25-35 age group that’s seeing the spike consistently.

Over in Essex County, the numbers span all age groups according to the health department.

Taking a look at the latest COVID-19 community levels from the CDC, a majority of the U.S. is designated low transmission. But in New York, a majority of the state falls in medium to high transmission rates.

Essex and Franklin counties fall in the 7.2% of counties in the U.S. currently at a medium level.

Clinton’s cases are in the top 1.2% of the country.

“Maybe a week or so I think we’ll see our numbers drop is what I’m thinking,” Collins said.

They say the reason we could be seeing an uptick is that the CDC changed how they monitor counties, still monitoring cases per population but looking at hospitalizations in those communities and staffing levels, hoping to not surpass 10% of positive COVID patients admitted per 100,000 in staffed beds, which Tackett said CVPH is slightly over.

Also, the cold spring we’ve seen so far this year could play a role.

“Winters last longer, we were indoors more,” Collins said.

He says hospitals are seeing beds filled but it’s nowhere near what they saw at the beginning of the year.

“We have six or seven and some of those people aren’t even sick with COVID but they test positive when they come in,” Collins said.

All say we have come a long way in the two years this pandemic has been going on.

There are new treatments like pills to help with symptoms and a vaccine to better protect people from hospitalizations, but even those protections weaken over time.

Health experts say there are likely more cases in the community from home tests since people do not have to report home test results to the county.

They say the best way to protect yourself is still with a vaccine, and when cases are a bit high, they recommend masking up.

The health departments are still offering vaccinations and boosters.

