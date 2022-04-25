BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday, temperatures will trend a bit cooler for the rest of the week. Skies will be cloudy again on Tuesday with rain showers likely, mainly during the morning. Highs will be close to normal, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Colder temperatures will be back starting on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers, and mountain snow showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Unsettled weather will linger into Thursday as well with the chance for a few additional rain showers.

Temperatures will remain cool through Friday with highs still in the upper 40s. Showers will wrap up as skies become partly to mostly cloudy. The weekend is in good shape with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Look for near normal temperatures through the start of next week with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.