BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! If you’ve been holding out for warmth, you’re in luck. Warm weather is back for one day, and one day only, so enjoy it while it’s here. Despite a mostly cloudy day, temperatures will top out in the 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmest in the St. Lawrence Valley, where there will likely be some low 70s. The rest of northern New York, the Champlain Valley and western Vermont has the best chance to see highs in the mid to upper 60s, meanwhile eastern areas can expect highs in the low to mid 60s.

There will be a cold front approaching St. Lawrence County as the day goes on, but any wet weather in our area holds off until overnight. The cold front will be losing steam as it approaches our area, leading to scattered showers in northern New York overnight and early Tuesday morning in Vermont. Showers won’t last all day, and will taper into the afternoon. Temperatures will still top out in the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday before an upper level low settles overhead Wednesday, bringing us additional showers and notably cooler temperatures.

Showers will be most widespread Wednesday. Cool conditions will promote valley rain and mountain snow with the chance to see a few ice pellets mixing in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Showers taper off into Thursday, but there will still be plenty of clouds, cool temperatures and blustery winds. The end of the work week and weekend are looking dry, but cool for this time of year.

Get outside and take Max Advantage of this Monday!

-Jess Langlois

