Advertisement

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.

Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
Thanks to someone nearby, two St. Albans businesses weren’t totally destroyed in a fire.
Garage fire impacts two St. Albans Town businesses
Shots fired and stolen cars led to a busy weekend for the Burlington Police, who are now...
Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

Latest News

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
Officials: Nearly 200 cases of mystery liver disease
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Vermont's Largest Job Fair
Organizers gear up for Vermont’s largest job fair
WCAX talks with Richard Wobby from the Association of General Contractors of Vermont.
Association of General Contractors Vermont discusses job fair