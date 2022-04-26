Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beta Technologies has cleared a big hurdle in its plans to build a new manufacturing facility near the airport in South Burlington.

Tuesday, the Development Review Board approved a new plan from the electric plane company to get around parking issues with the city.

The new plan allows Beta to bus employees in from an offsite lot instead of putting a parking lot in front.

The location of the parking lot was a sticking point with the city’s current development rules which say it needed to be in the back or side of the building, which Beta said wouldn’t work.

The city is in the process of changing those development rules to allow more parking flexibility in that area near the airport.

Once construction starts, Beta can apply for another parking permit under a different application that will then be considered by the city.

