Brattleboro activist to face Welch for US Senate primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another candidate has entered Vermont’s U.S. Senate race.

Brattleboro activist Isaac Evans-Frantz says his work in health care, nonprofits, and international aid makes him the right fit for the seat being vacated by Senator Patrick Leahy.

The Democrat says he’s spent years organizing for social justice and for peace and that Vermont needs a new voice in Washington. If elected, he says he’ll advocate for more public education funding, a child tax credit, child care, and policies to mitigate climate change.

“So many people are struggling right now and we need a leader who is going to stand up to big business, who’s going to stand up for Vermonters, who’s going to stand up for the people that really need help right now,” Evans-Frantz said.

Evans-Frantz will face Rep. Peter Welch in the August primary. Former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan is running on the Republican ticket.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.