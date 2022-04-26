Burlington Police Commission to respond to proposed oversight changes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We will learn more Tuesday night about how police oversight in the Queen City will change.

The Burlington Police Commission will respond to last week’s draft ordinance from the city which outlined how they can expand their power.

How much power should lie with the commission versus the city is a point of contention.

The police commission wants more transparency about complaints and more access to documents about incidents.

The two sides are still hashing things out but Burlington Police Commission Co-chair Stephanie Seguino expressed optimism.

“These organizational changes take time but we have been making steady progress and I think that the City Council resolution and the draft ordinance are definitely a step in the right direction of codifying what we’ve been working toward, so I see this all as a very positive process,” Seguino said.

The police chief still has the final say over discipline per the city charter.

