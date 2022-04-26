Advertisement

Champlain Parkway to resume construction after city secures $45M contract

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington says they are a step closer to making the Champlain Parkway a reality.

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office says the council fully supported a $45 million contract for construction to build the project that has been stalled for over three decades. The Mayor’s office says the contract will improve traffic flow, alleviate overburdened roadways, protect Lake Champlain, and improve car, bike, and pedestrian safety in the southwest section of the city.

The federal government is funding 95% of the project, while the state and the city will cover the rest.

The goal is to connect the southend to downtown, while alleviating traffic in the neighborhoods. The first phase of construction is expected to start this summer.

Related Stories:

Burlington aims to begin Champlain Parkway this summer

Burlington City Council to consider next steps in railyard project

Champlain Parkway opponents pan EIS report, vow to fight on

Report: Champlain Parkway won’t have adverse impact on minorities

Burlington to start several construction projects in the South End

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
Thanks to someone nearby, two St. Albans businesses weren’t totally destroyed in a fire.
Garage fire impacts two St. Albans Town businesses
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Castleton University in April of 2022
Congressional candidates meet for first forum
Castleton University in April of 2022
Congressional candidates gather for their first forum
South Burlington expected to approve new Beta Technologies proposal
Beta Technologies
South Burlington expected to approve new Beta Technologies proposal