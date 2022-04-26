Champlain Parkway to resume construction after city secures $45M contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington says they are a step closer to making the Champlain Parkway a reality.

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office says the council fully supported a $45 million contract for construction to build the project that has been stalled for over three decades. The Mayor’s office says the contract will improve traffic flow, alleviate overburdened roadways, protect Lake Champlain, and improve car, bike, and pedestrian safety in the southwest section of the city.

The federal government is funding 95% of the project, while the state and the city will cover the rest.

The goal is to connect the southend to downtown, while alleviating traffic in the neighborhoods. The first phase of construction is expected to start this summer.

