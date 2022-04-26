Congressional candidates meet for first forum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday was the first time all declared congressional candidates were together on one stage. They’re all hoping to fill the seat Democratic Representative Peter Welch will be leaving empty.

The current field includes five democratic candidates, one republican and one independent. On Monday, they fielded questions from castleton students ranging from student loan debt to climate change.

The field includes:

(D)-Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint

(D)-Sianay Chase Clifford

(D)- Lt. Governor Molly Gray

(I)- Liam Madden

(D)- Louis Myers, M.D.

(D)- Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale

(R)- Ericka Redic

University officials say they invited the candidates to campus hoping to spark students’ interest in government.

Leading up to Monday’s forum students were able to submit questions asked to candidates by a moderator.

“A lot of times it seems like we are a generation born in crisis, we look to those people who can help solve those crisis,” said Castleton student Perry Ragouzis on why students should care about who their elected officials are,

WCAX will keep you up to date on this race as we head towards the primaries and the general elections in November.

