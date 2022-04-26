Advertisement

Congressional candidates meet for first forum

Congressional candidates gather for their first forum
By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday was the first time all declared congressional candidates were together on one stage. They’re all hoping to fill the seat Democratic Representative Peter Welch will be leaving empty.

The current field includes five democratic candidates, one republican and one independent. On Monday, they fielded questions from castleton students ranging from student loan debt to climate change.

The field includes:

  • (D)-Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint
  • (D)-Sianay Chase Clifford
  • (D)- Lt. Governor Molly Gray
  • (I)- Liam Madden
  • (D)- Louis Myers, M.D.
  • (D)- Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale
  • (R)- Ericka Redic

University officials say they invited the candidates to campus hoping to spark students’ interest in government.

Leading up to Monday’s forum students were able to submit questions asked to candidates by a moderator.

“A lot of times it seems like we are a generation born in crisis, we look to those people who can help solve those crisis,” said Castleton student Perry Ragouzis on why students should care about who their elected officials are,

WCAX will keep you up to date on this race as we head towards the primaries and the general elections in November.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
Thanks to someone nearby, two St. Albans businesses weren’t totally destroyed in a fire.
Garage fire impacts two St. Albans Town businesses
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

File photo
Construction to resume on Champlain Parkway after city secures $45M contract
Castleton University in April of 2022
Congressional candidates gather for their first forum
South Burlington expected to approve new Beta Technologies proposal
Beta Technologies
South Burlington expected to approve new Beta Technologies proposal