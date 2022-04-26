Dean says so long to Twitter on news of Musk deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant.

There’s a lot of speculation about how Musk will change Twitter if the sale goes through.

Monday, the social media giant agreed to sell to Musk for $44 billion.

Soon after, Dean tweeted: “Hi Twitterverse. Many thanks for the knowledge and sharing over the past ten years or so. If Musk takes over Twitter I will be off within a few hours. Might be just as well for my well being but I’ve learned a lot of valuable stuff from many of you. Thank you all. Howard.”

Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon Musk's agreement to buy the social media giant. (WCAX)

Now, he’s gone.

“I think Twitter was a decent media outlet because it was a news aggregator and that’s what’s very valuable. So the need to go through 15 or 20 news articles from different places every morning. I, you think I’m gonna trust Elon Musk to lay out real journalism? No, he’s gonna lay out what he wants and there’s gonna be hate speech and crazy stuff. ‘Cause he’s a little full of hate and has a little craziness and oh no, I’m not interested,” Dean said.

For his part, Musk says he wants to get rid of bots, make the platform more transparent and promote free speech.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.