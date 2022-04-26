Fake Stanley Cup rings seized at US border in New York

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of fake Stanley Cup championship rings in Northern New York.

It happened at the Champlain port of entry at the border earlier this month.

CBP says they seized 10 counterfeit Detroit Red Wings rings from 1936.

They say the rings were going to be sold for $15,000.

CBP says the rings violated trademarks.

In a post on Twitter, Customs said, “In order to receive a Stanley Cup ring... you need to win the cup as a member of the NHL.”

— CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) April 26, 2022

