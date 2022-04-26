Advertisement

Fake Stanley Cup rings seized at US border in New York

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of fake Stanley Cup championship rings in...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of fake Stanley Cup championship rings in Northern New York.(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of fake Stanley Cup championship rings in Northern New York.

It happened at the Champlain port of entry at the border earlier this month.

CBP says they seized 10 counterfeit Detroit Red Wings rings from 1936.

They say the rings were going to be sold for $15,000.

CBP says the rings violated trademarks.

In a post on Twitter, Customs said, “In order to receive a Stanley Cup ring... you need to win the cup as a member of the NHL.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
Shots fired and stolen cars led to a busy weekend for the Burlington Police, who are now...
Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

Latest News

Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon...
Dean says so long to Twitter on news of Musk deal
Isaac Evans-Frantz
Brattleboro activist to face Welch for US Senate primary
Beta Technologies has cleared a big hurdle in its plans to build a new manufacturing facility...
Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility
File photo
Vermont Legal Aid director to step down after three decades
WCAX Channel 3 News First at Four is live now on our sister station WYCI, due to CBS coverage...
WCAX Channel 3 News First at Four live on our sister station, WYCI