Hochul delays lt. gov pick until Benjamin off ballot

File -- Former Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin with Gov. Kathy Hochul during an event in Harlem last...
File -- Former Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin with Gov. Kathy Hochul during an event in Harlem last summer.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y.(WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is holding off on announcing a running mate until the Assembly takes action to remove former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin from the ballot.

Benjamin resigned April 12 after being arrested in a federal corruption investigation. During a visit to the North Country Tuesday, Hochul said she is asking lawmakers to pass a bill to remove Benjamin from the ballot. Under a bill still in committee, New York would allow a candidate to decline their spot on the ballot in cases of criminal indictment, life-threatening illness, or resignation. Republicans call the bill a liberal ploy to protect Benjamin.

“We believe anyone who is under indictment or in a case where they have a severe illness and can no longer serve, shouldn’t be held to that ballot. That’s exactly what the law does right now, people don’t realize, it doesn’t make sense,” Hochul said.

The governor says this change is needed and once the legislation is passed and clarified, they will be able to announce who their selection is.

