Hochul touts $221 billion budget during North County visit

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Plattsburgh Town Tuesday to discuss the state’s recently approved $221 billion budget and how it will benefit the North Country.

Governor Hochul was back in the North Country at Nova Bus, touting her budget and the work of the transportation manufacturer to go green. “This is the future unfolding -- the hybrid buses going fully electric -- and you are making it here,” Hochul said.

The budget also provides big bucks to the Olympic Regional Development Authority to revamp the Olympic sites for the upcoming winter University Games, an event Hochul says will bring an economic impact to the entire region. “We’re going to continue to try to attract more organizations like the individuals who sponsor this, to know we have world-class facilities right here,” she said.

She says the state is investing in people and businesses to get back on their feet after the painful pandemic and the rise of inflation. Nearly 86,000 North Country taxpayers will benefit from tax reliefs for residents, homeowners, and small businesses, Hochul says, and millions of dollars are coming to the local schools

The governor says thousands of green jobs could be coming to the state with the recent passing of Champlain Hudson Power Express, a hydroelectric project to bring power to New York City. “That is going to bring revenue to Clinton County. You know how much you are getting from this project? Over $64 million in revenues from this,” Hochul said.

“We are very thankful Governor Hochul continues to prioritize these investments that lift the people of the North Country up,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

North Country Chamber of Commerce president Garry Douglas said he is particularly happy about her investment in “shovel ready” funding to bring new business to the state. “The companies that are here like Nova Bus are growing and we have new ones knocking on the door saying, we like what’s happening there in the Plattsburgh area, tell us more about it,” he said. Douglas says Hochul’s budget fulfilled just about every request the region asked for. “Continues to deliver and listen and to learn and to help up with heavy lifting.”

The governor also mentioned money focused on infrastructure, child care, and affordable housing.

Area Republicans, including state Senator Dan Stec, have criticized the budget, particularly over bail reform.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.