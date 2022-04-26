Advertisement

Officials: Nearly 200 cases of mystery liver disease

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.(Adobe Stock)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European health officials said Tuesday that they have not found a link between cases of a mysterious liver disease outbreak in children.

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.

“So far there is no connection between the cases and no association to travel,” said Andrea Ammon, director at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm.

She said the disease appears in previously healthy children, with cases reported across the European continent, in Israel and in the United States.

Ammon said some cases have led to acute liver failure that has required a transplant.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said that at least one death has been reported in connection the outbreak. The U.N. health agency said the cases were reported in children aged between 1 month and 16 years. WHO didn’t say in which country the death occurred.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but research is continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
Thanks to someone nearby, two St. Albans businesses weren’t totally destroyed in a fire.
Garage fire impacts two St. Albans Town businesses
Shots fired and stolen cars led to a busy weekend for the Burlington Police, who are now...
Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

Latest News

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Vermont's Largest Job Fair
Organizers gear up for Vermont’s largest job fair
WCAX talks with Richard Wobby from the Association of General Contractors of Vermont.
Association of General Contractors Vermont discusses job fair