Report outlines how Vt. education spending stacks up

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data shows the extent of Vermont’s largesse when it comes to funding education compared to other states.

The Green Mountain State is second highest when it comes to per-pupil spending, at $23,299. That compares with New York, which spends around $28,000 per student.

Vermont and New Hampshire have the best student-to-teacher ratios in the country with around 10 students per teacher in both states.

The average starting salary for Vermont teachers in 2020-2021 was $40,810. That’s a little less than the national average, ranking Vermont 26th in the country.

The Vermont NEA says the state is seeing one of the steepest declines in enrollment in the nation, particularly when it comes to pre-k.

The data was included in the National Education Association’s Rankings of the States 2021 and Estimates of School Statistics 2022.

