South Burlington expected to approve new Beta Technologies proposal

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of South Burlington listened to another proposal from Beta Technologies.

It all stems from where the parking lot should be located on the piece of land where Beta wants to build. The City told them, in accordance to the land use rules, the parking lot must be located on the back or side of the building. That was not going to work for Beta. So the city council decided to revise the rules for properties near the airport.

Monday, the city heard a new proposal from Beta, asking to remove the front parking lot and temporarily bus employees from an offsite lot, to the Beta campus. Then apply for another parking permit under a different application.

The city still has to sign off on it, as of right now nothing is final.

