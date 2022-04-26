Advertisement

Suspected vandalism temporarily closes Pride Center of Vermont

By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Suspected vandalism closed the Pride Center of Vermont on Tuesday. The glass door to the Burlington space was found shattered.

Employees who work in the building say they saw the broken glass at about 7:30 a.m.

Police were called shortly after.

Mike Bensel, the executive director of the Pride Center, said the vandalism will not stop the nonprofit from serving the community and ensuring Vermont remains an LGBTQ+ affirming state.

“We’re still going to be here, we’re going to replace the door, we’re going to try and make sure that our center is a safe space for LGBTQ+ folks to come to. It’s a safe place to work, it’s a safe place for the community to use and access resources,” Bensel said.

This is not the first time the Pride Center has been targeted. A reported threat against staffers in 2019 temporarily shut down the center. Just days after that incident, posters connected to white supremacists were found affixed to the Pride Center’s door.

Suspected vandalism temporarily closes Pride Center of Vermont
