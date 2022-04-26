Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windham County woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board meeting.

Vermont State Police say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, they got a report of a disorderly woman at Leland and Gray High School in Townshend.

When troopers arrived, they say Elizabeth Dery was outside the school, engaging in a verbal confrontation with members of the school board.

The 65-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and for a violation of her conditions of release, stemming from a separate arrest last June.

