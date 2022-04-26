Advertisement

UVM students pitch tents in solidarity with university workers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of University of Vermont students say they’ll be camping out on the UVM Green until university staff has a fair contract.

The newly created union UVM Staff United is made up of 1,400 non-faculty workers and is currently in contract negotiations for higher wages. Several dozen students have pitched tents on campus in solidarity with the workers and have vowed to camp out until a deal is reached. The students say they know some staff work two or three jobs and that the administration should prioritize its employees.

“When staff aren’t getting what they’re entitled to -- and what they deserve and what they worked so hard for -- that impacts the student experience. Right now, we’re looking at a situation in which if staff don’t get a contract, we’re going to see a lot of talented staff members leave the university,” Chrysanthemum Harrell, a UVM senior.

In a statement to WCAX, the university says they continue to negotiate in good faith with the union and plan to be back at the bargaining table Wednesday.

Related Story:

UVM workers rally for higher wages

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
Shots fired and stolen cars led to a busy weekend for the Burlington Police, who are now...
Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

Latest News

Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon...
Dean says so long to Twitter on news of Musk deal
Isaac Evans-Frantz
Brattleboro activist to face Welch for US Senate primary
Beta Technologies has cleared a big hurdle in its plans to build a new manufacturing facility...
Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility
File photo
Vermont Legal Aid director to step down after three decades
WCAX Channel 3 News First at Four is live now on our sister station WYCI, due to CBS coverage...
WCAX Channel 3 News First at Four live on our sister station, WYCI