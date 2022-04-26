UVM students pitch tents in solidarity with university workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of University of Vermont students say they’ll be camping out on the UVM Green until university staff has a fair contract.

The newly created union UVM Staff United is made up of 1,400 non-faculty workers and is currently in contract negotiations for higher wages. Several dozen students have pitched tents on campus in solidarity with the workers and have vowed to camp out until a deal is reached. The students say they know some staff work two or three jobs and that the administration should prioritize its employees.

“When staff aren’t getting what they’re entitled to -- and what they deserve and what they worked so hard for -- that impacts the student experience. Right now, we’re looking at a situation in which if staff don’t get a contract, we’re going to see a lot of talented staff members leave the university,” Chrysanthemum Harrell, a UVM senior.

In a statement to WCAX, the university says they continue to negotiate in good faith with the union and plan to be back at the bargaining table Wednesday.

