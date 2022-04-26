Vermont Legal Aid director to step down after three decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The leader of Vermont Legal Aid is stepping down.

Eric Avildsen has been executive director of Vermont Legal Aid for the past 34 years. The nonprofit helps low-income, disabled, and elderly Vermonters with advice and referrals to free or low-cost legal resources. Avildsen says he is proud of the hard work that the group has done for people, especially during the pandemic, when many people lost their jobs and were threatened with eviction.

“I have helped guide Legal Aid to be able to assemble some incredibly talented staff and they work incredibly hard to help people,” he said.

He says he feels they have weathered the pandemic, the organization is in a good place and it’s time to enter its next chapter. He will retire later this year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.