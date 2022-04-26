Advertisement

Vt. Senate approves child tax credit

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate has given the green light to a universal child tax credit, but Governor Phil Scott says it doesn’t provide broad enough tax relief.

The $22 million proposal would give some families a $1,000 annual benefit. While the governor Tuesday commended the effort, he said it does not go far enough and that his proposal also included tax relief for college students, veterans, and retirees.

Scott says he is still reviewing the Senate’s version but that a veto is possible.

Related Story:

Vermont child tax credit could mean more money for families

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
Shots fired and stolen cars led to a busy weekend for the Burlington Police, who are now...
Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing in Essex Junction.
Gov. Scott: Workforce shortage threatens pandemic recovery
Vermont saw the largest job fair in state history in Essex Junction on Tuesday, aimed at...
Will biggest job fair in Vermont history pay off for employers, economy?
MM
Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility
The Burlington Police Commission will respond Tuesday night to last week's draft ordinance from...
Burlington Police Commission to respond to proposed oversight changes
Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the Nova Bus plant in Plattsburgh Town Tuesday.
Hochul touts $221 billion budget during North County visit