Vt. Senate approves child tax credit

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate has given the green light to a universal child tax credit, but Governor Phil Scott says it doesn’t provide broad enough tax relief.

The $22 million proposal would give some families a $1,000 annual benefit. While the governor Tuesday commended the effort, he said it does not go far enough and that his proposal also included tax relief for college students, veterans, and retirees.

Scott says he is still reviewing the Senate’s version but that a veto is possible.

