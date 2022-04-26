Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The governor is hosting this week’s briefing from the Expo in Essex Junction. Officials will hold their briefing and then tour the job fair taking place at the Expo.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 179 new coronavirus cases for a total of 122,341. There have been a total of 629 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 11.7%. The current number of hospitalizations is 52 with 5 in the ICU.

