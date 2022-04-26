Wildlife Watch: Trout anglers urged to take part in genetic strain evaluation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s trout fishing season opened earlier this month and wildlife officials are asking the public for feedback from anglers on the fish they are stocking.

Over the next two years, the department is stocking a new genetic strain of rainbow trout in 11 waterbodies to evaluate differences.

Anglers that catch a fish from one of the waterbodies are urged to report their catch online.

Ike Bendavid spoke with state fisheries biologist Lee Simard about the program.

