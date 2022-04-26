BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few days in the 60s and 70s, temperatures will be dipping down over the next several days. A cold front will bring a return to below normal temperatures from Wednesday into Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers will continue into Wednesday morning with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will remain cloudy on Wednesday with more numerous rain and mountain snow showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will only manage the mid to upper 40s. Scattered snow showers in the higher elevations will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning with some light accumulation possibly along the higher elevations of the northern Green Mountains and Adirondacks. Any lingering precipitation will taper off on Thursday morning, with breaks of sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with highs still in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll start to see some nicer weather by the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Sunday is looking even better with partly sunny skies and highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

It will be feeling more like spring through early next week. We may see the chance of a shower on Tuesday, but otherwise skies remain dry with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

