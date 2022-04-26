BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good morning! After our first 70 degree day of the year in Burlington Monday, it will be a while before we get to see temperatures that warm again. Despite a warmer start, temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s today. Scattered showers will continue through the Morning hours, dissipating as the day goes on. Winds will also become lighter through the morning. Aside from a few scattered sprinkles, expect a generally dry, but cloudy afternoon and overnight.

Clouds will keep temperatures in the low 40s tonight, but the core of the upper-level low that will bring us notably cooler temperatures settles overhead Wednesday. Showers will re-develop by Wednesday afternoon. Given cooler temperatures and highs only in the mid 40s, there will likely be valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lower elevations may see some snow showers mixing in by Wednesday night, but don’t expect much, if any, to stick. The mountains have a better chance to see some accumulation, and could pick up 1″ to 3″.

Most of the showers end by Thursday morning, but cold air for this time of year remains in place, and the wind picks up too. Highs will only be in the 40s, but it will feel even colder with wind chills in the 30s through the day Thursday. The end of the work week and upcoming weekend will be generally dry, but still cool for this time of year. More seasonable temperatures return for early next week.

