Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, the NOPD says.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Police cleared out the Walmart in St. Albans Sunday night.
St. Albans Walmart evacuated
The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a...
Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement
A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
Shots fired and stolen cars led to a busy weekend for the Burlington Police, who are now...
Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

Latest News

A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
Alec Baldwin is approached by a law enforcement official after the shooting on the set of the...
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction