Annual street sweeping gets underway in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A heads-up for Burlington residents: The city’s annual street sweeping starts Wednesday night in the city’s New North End.

That means you’ll need to get your cars off the roads overnight when your area is being cleaned up, otherwise, your car will be towed.

Once a year the city tries to clean all 95 miles of roads.

The effort goes through next week.

Click here for the schedule of when they plan to hit different areas of the city on the Public Works Website.

