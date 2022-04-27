Advertisement

Authorities make arrest in 1988 killing of 11-year-old NH girl

Marvin McClendon
Marvin McClendon(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALEM, Mass. (AP) - An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts railyard.

The Essex district attorney said Wednesday that Marvin C. McClendon Jr., 74, faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire.

11-year-old Melissa Tremblay
11-year-old Melissa Tremblay(Essex County District Attorney's Office)

He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Alabama, and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

