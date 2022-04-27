Burlington landlords fined for failing to comply with weatherization rules

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington landlords are now on the hook to weatherize the least efficient rental properties in the city after an ordinance was passed last year. But how many are actually complying?

Only around 50% of the landlords who have eclipsed their compliance period have actually scheduled a free energy audit. Now the rest are being fined for failing to comply.

Hundreds of Burlington renters could see work on their units after an unprecedented weatherization ordinance passed by the City Council last year that mandates minimum housing efficiency standards for rental properties in the city.

The process started with the least efficient rentals or ones above the energy measurement of 90,000 BTUs.

“There’s so many rental units across Burlington that are super inefficient and we have renters on top of high rents that are paying high heating bills and that are living really uncomfortable and drafty conditions throughout the winter,” said Jack Hanson, P-Burlington City Council.

Hanson supported the ordinance to not only help Burlinton’s renters but also to meet climate goals.

In total, 31 properties were identified in the first wave for failing to meet heating efficiency goals.

The property owners were notified they would need to make upgrades, starting with scheduling a free energy audit with Vermont Gas.

The city is issuing notices in phases. Seven of the 16 properties notified in the first phase failed to meet a 30-day deadline to comply.

“Looks like the compliance rate is about 50%, and before we started, I would expect the compliance to be closer to 90% which is a typical compliance that we would see,” said Bill Ward of Burlington Permitting and Inspections.

The seven properties that missed the deadline have now been issued a reinspection fee of $75 per unit which is amounting to hundreds for some of the property owners.

“This is why we needed this regulation because these landlords are not doing this on their own. That’s why we need city government to step in and really enforce this and make sure the landlords are meeting this minimum housing standard,” Hanson said.

This process is new and Ward believes compliance will be better as the next group of property owners are notified starting this summer. They will have to comply by scheduling an audit by Jan. 1, 2023.

“My instinct tells me that there are a lot of good property owners who are going to do the right thing even before they get told by the city they have to,” Ward said.

I reached out to some of the property owners, including the Boves. They said they were not aware of the first notification sent out and now that they’ve received the notice of being fined, they are scheduling a free energy audit.

Once the audits are complete, property owners need to get that weatherization work done.

It could cost thousands of dollars but there are incentives to help owners pay for upgrades and even caps on the amount landlords will have to spend on any property.

That first wave identified 31 inefficient properties. The next wave which will need to comply by January 2023 will have about 60 properties that need to schedule energy audits. Those notifications will go out starting this summer.

Related Stories:

Burlington rental weatherization mandate program underway

Weatherization deadline for Burlington landlords approaching

Burlington City Council approves weatherization ordinance

Burlington councilors show support for ordinance to weatherize rental housing

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.