Cottages Industry: The housing crisis complicates hiring, forcing employers to become realtors and builders

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The astronomical prices of Vermont real estate has thrust employers into the often awkward role of arranging housing for prospective workers who can’t find or afford a place to live.

The price of housing, a longtime challenge for seasonal businesses such as ski areas and farms, now bedevils businesses and nonprofit agencies across Vermont’s economy. That threatens companies’ expansion plans as well as wider efforts to reinvigorate local economies in communities around the state.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who reported on the story for this week’s issue.

