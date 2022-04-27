Advertisement

CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway

Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon want to know if anyone is missing a pet pig.

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the owner of a pig that was found in traffic early Tuesday morning, according to KPTV.

Just after midnight, an officer was driving when she saw traffic slowing in front of her and appearing to drive around something in the road. The officer then saw the object was a pig.

Other officers came to help and animal control was called. Police said officers worked to contain the pig and keep him safe from passing vehicles.

PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland
PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)

There were a few short foot pursuits while officers tried to contain the pig. Officers used snacks, including Goldfish crackers and cookies, to keep him calm and contained. Police said the pig was not a fan of nacho cheese Doritos.

Once staff from the On Call Community Rescue for Animals arrived, police said it took several attempts and seven people to safely coral the pig into a crate.

Police are trying to track down the owner of the pig, who will be known as John Doe. If you are the owner or may know who the owner is, please call the shelter directly.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday, accused of causing a disturbance at a school board...
Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption
File photo
Vermont game wardens investigate fatal shooting of pet dog
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing in Essex Junction.
Gov. Scott: Workforce shortage threatens pandemic recovery
Burlington Police say this still taken from surveillance video shows Jahi Bennett-Gooden...
Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar
Former DNC Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean said goodbye to Twitter on news of Elon...
Dean says so long to Twitter on news of Musk deal

Latest News

Burlington landlords fined for failing to comply with weatherization rules
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
Researchers claim they have found a way to destroy so-called forever chemicals like those in...
Ohio company claims it can eliminate ‘forever chemicals’
File photo
Montpelier proposed housing projects attract interest
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange