Game Warden investigating fatal shooting of german shepard

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Game Warden service is investigating the fatal shooting of a German Shepard.

Officials say they received a report on Saturday, April 23rd of the incident in Tunbridge.

The dog was reported missing Wednesday, April 20 and found three days later on the 23rd.

Game Warden Sergeant, Jeffrey Whipple responded to the scene and opened the investigation.

