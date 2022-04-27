Holocaust Days of Remembrance returns in person to SUNY Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh is holding its Days of Remembrance commemoration of the Holocaust Wednesday.

It’s the first time the observance is happening since 2019 after school officials said a virtual event would not do it justice.

It’s hosted by the Jewish studies program and includes speakers and a competition where students are asked to share work that expresses their own personal relationships or reflections on the time in history when Nazis murdered 6 million Jews.

It is a free event that’s open to the public.

It takes place Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Feinberg Library on campus.

Masks are required.

