Holocaust Days of Remembrance returns in person to SUNY Plattsburgh
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh is holding its Days of Remembrance commemoration of the Holocaust Wednesday.
It’s the first time the observance is happening since 2019 after school officials said a virtual event would not do it justice.
It’s hosted by the Jewish studies program and includes speakers and a competition where students are asked to share work that expresses their own personal relationships or reflections on the time in history when Nazis murdered 6 million Jews.
It is a free event that’s open to the public.
It takes place Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Feinberg Library on campus.
Masks are required.
